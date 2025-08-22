Tesla delivers Megapack batteries for 912 MWh storage project in Chile

The 240 Tesla Megapack batteries bound for the $260 million Colbún Solar Cell project, in the Camarones municipality, have been delivered to the port of Puerto Arica.

The batteries, each weighing 38.1 tons, arrived on 11 Maersk and MSC ships. Specialized trucks with swan-neck ramps will deliver each battery to the site, which is due for commissioning in mid 2026.

Colbún confirmed the project will have four hours of energy storage capacity.