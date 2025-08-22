Tesla delivers Megapack batteries for 912 MWh storage project in Chile

Tesla has delivered 240 Megapack batteries to the port of Puerto Arica for Colbún’s 228 MW/912 MWh solar-plus-storage project in Chile’s Arica and Parinacota region, scheduled for commissioning in mid-2026.

Image: Tesla

Share

From ESS News

The 240 Tesla Megapack batteries bound for the $260 million Colbún Solar Cell project, in the Camarones municipality, have been delivered to the port of Puerto Arica.

The batteries, each weighing 38.1 tons, arrived on 11 Maersk and MSC ships. Specialized trucks with swan-neck ramps will deliver each battery to the site, which is due for commissioning in mid 2026.

Colbún confirmed the project will have four hours of energy storage capacity.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

pv magazine Homeowner Guide: Finding the right solar installer
21 August 2025 pv magazine is compiling a guide to home solar installations, aimed at those who are interested in installing but are new to the market and want to ma...