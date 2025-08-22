Waaree Energies introduces flexible lightweight solar modules

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies has launched its next-generation flexible lightweight (FLW) solar modules. The panels, designed for surfaces where traditional glass panels cannot be installed, enable solar adoption across curved metro facades, petrol pump canopies, roadside barriers, street furniture, railway infrastructure, walls, and urban rooftops with limited load capacity.

The FLW modules are up to 70% lighter than conventional glass panels, less than 3.5 mm thin, and require only 8 kg/m² roof strength. They can be bonded directly to surfaces without mounting penetrations, making them ideal for sites where drilling or heavy support structures are not feasible. Select models deliver up to 500 W output with 18% module efficiency, featuring an ETFE frontsheet, IP67 junction box, and low-light performance—well-suited for dense city landscapes and transportation infrastructure.

“Cities and critical infrastructure need solar that adapts to them – not the other way around. Our flexible platform expands where solar can be installed, cuts BOS complexity, and accelerates decarbonization across India’s most challenging sites,” said Nilesh Malani, chief marketing officer and BU head – Special Modules, Waaree Energies.

The modules are available in 84 W, 125 W, 250 W and 500 W versions to fit diverse layouts and curves.