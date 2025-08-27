Sunwoda debuts 684 Ah storage cell, targets mass production in early 2026

From ESS News
China’s Sunwoda unveiled its 684 Ah large-format battery cell at the recently held EESA Energy Storage Exhibition in Shanghai, presenting what the company described as a stage-gate milestone in its in-house cell, pack and system capabilities.
The cell is designed for utility-scale and grid applications, with small-batch trials scheduled for Q4 2025. Mass production is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2026, targeting an initial annual capacity of 10 GWh.
Technical features outlined by Sunwoda emphasize high single-cell capacity and system-level integration. The 684 Ah cell uses AI-enabled stacking and a three-dimensional thermal management structure and is compatible with 2,000 V high-voltage platforms.
