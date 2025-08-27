SAJ launches HS3 6-in-one home battery with 40 kWh storage

China’s SAJ has unveiled its HS3 6-in-one home battery series, available in single- and three-phase configurations with 1,000 W to 15,000 W of PV input and up to 40 kWh of LiFePO4 storage. The modular design combines an EV charger, power conditioning system (PCS), battery pack, backup, and energy management system (EMS).

The company said in a statement that the SAJ HS3 is the thinnest “six-in-one” home battery on the market, with a thickness of 17 cm.

“Whether it's a small garage, tight indoor area, or outdoor wall, HS3 can be installed effortlessly, maximizing space while maintaining full functionality,” said SAJ. “With a sleek and timeless appearance, HS3 blends naturally into home interiors or outdoor spaces, enhancing the home's aesthetic while delivering cutting-edge energy storage.”

All systems use 5 kWh LiFePO4 batteries, and up to eight can be combined for 40 kWh of total storage. In single-phase configurations, PV input ranges from 6,000 W to 12,000 W with AC output of 3,000 W to 6,000 W. SAJ said the three-phase configurations allow 1,000 W to 15,000 W of PV input and 5,000 W to 12,000 W of AC output.

The company noted that the EMS app optimizes energy use across appliances, tariffs, and weather, and the HS3 series is engineered for extreme conditions, with a thermal boosting function down to -30 C and a fire suppression system that triggers within three seconds at 185 C.

All products have an IP65 protection rating. Batteries measure 42 cm high, 69.5 cm wide, 17 cm deep, and weigh 53 kg. Inverters are 69.5 cm wide and 17 cm deep, with heights of 40 cm or 45 cm depending on configuration. The three-phase inverter weighs 34 kg, and the single-phase inverter weighs 27.5 kg.