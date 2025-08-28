EVE showcases 6.9 MWh storage system, targets Q3 scale-up

From ESS News

EVE Energy showcased its 6.9 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at the EESA Energy Storage Exhibition in Shanghai earlier in August. The product has entered small-batch pilot production with scaled manufacturing targeted for the third quarter of 2025. Initial annual production capacity is planned at 10 GWh, anchored by plants in Jingmen, Hubei and Huizhou.

The system adopts cell-to-pack (CTP) integration, eliminating traditional modules by integrating cells directly into the pack. EVE reports a 10% reduction in pack cost and a 20% increase in energy density per unit area. The unit is designed for standardized deployment in hundred-megawatt-hour projects and is rated to pair with mainstream 3,450 kW power blocks, aiming to lower upfront investment for large plants.

Thermal management shifts to a top-mounted liquid-cooling unit, which EVE says improves container space utilization by 15% while reducing footprint and operating noise. A modular liquid-cooling architecture allows each module to run independently, with the company claiming a 30% improvement in operations and maintenance efficiency.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.