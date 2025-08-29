Solar Organic to build PV, battery factory in Spain

From pv magazine Spain

Solar Organic Centro España S.L. plans to build a PV panel and battery factory in Socuéllamos, Ciudad Real, Spain.

The company said production will rely on an unspecified Taiwanese technology.

Provincial delegates for Sustainable Development and Public Works of Castilla-La Mancha, Casto Sánchez Gijón and Manuel Martínez López-Alcorocho, met Thursday with a company delegation led by Lorenzo Delgado to advance the project.

The government of Castilla-La Mancha said the project is being processed as a priority. A roadmap has been outlined to help developers streamline administrative procedures for accessing European aid.

In February, the regional government said this factory is the first phase of two additional projects linked to the initiative, which “will bring significant investments that will translate into a significant number of jobs.”

Solar Organic Centro España S.L. is linked to Twelvoices SL, which is engaged in real estate rental. Its main activity is the “manufacture of other electrical material and equipment,” with other activities including vine cultivation, product trade intermediation, and real estate services on behalf of third parties.

The company’s website states the factory is planned to reach 10 GW of annual capacity using PERC and n-type TOPCon monocrystalline panels. The online production system will produce modules up to 2,500 mm × 1,400 mm.