Brazil’s Powersafe unveils all-in-one C&I battery storage product

From ESS News
As Intersolar South America 2025 demonstrated, battery energy storage systems (BESS) are becoming a must-have, rather than a ‘nice-to-have,’ addition to solar and wind generation systems.
Powersafe exemplified the trend by showcasing a product that integrates solar, large-scale BESS, and applications including fast charging and energy use for commercial and industrial clients. The company used Intersolar to demonstrate how it is developing domestic engineering and launching products aimed at everything from residential to large-scale projects.
“The initial idea behind the booth was to showcase the concept of a sustainable cycle,” PowerSafe Operations Manager André Ribeiro told pv magazine Brasil. “It’s something I’ve seen at other booths as well and I think this is truly the moment we’re living in.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.