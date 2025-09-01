Brazil’s Powersafe unveils all-in-one C&I battery storage product

From ESS News

As Intersolar South America 2025 demonstrated, battery energy storage systems (BESS) are becoming a must-have, rather than a ‘nice-to-have,’ addition to solar and wind generation systems.

Powersafe exemplified the trend by showcasing a product that integrates solar, large-scale BESS, and applications including fast charging and energy use for commercial and industrial clients. The company used Intersolar to demonstrate how it is developing domestic engineering and launching products aimed at everything from residential to large-scale projects.

“The initial idea behind the booth was to showcase the concept of a sustainable cycle,” PowerSafe Operations Manager André Ribeiro told pv magazine Brasil. “It’s something I’ve seen at other booths as well and I think this is truly the moment we’re living in.”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.