Argentina awards 667 MW in inaugural battery storage tender

From ESS News
Argentina has successfully concluded its first battery energy storage tender, awarding 667 MW of capacity – around 30% more than the originally planned 500 MW – due to strong industry interest and competitive pricing.
The awarded projects are part of the Alma-GBA tender, which targets critical nodes in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) to enhance grid reliability and efficiency.
The Ministry of Economy’s Energy Secretariat announced that 15 companies submitted 27 proposals totaling 1,347 MW. Awarded contracts were granted to the distribution companies Edenor and Edesur, with CAMMESA (Wholesale Electricity Market Administration Company) acting as the payment guarantor.
