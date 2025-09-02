LG and Octopus Energy to offer integrated heat pump solution in Europe

South Korea's LG Electronics said it will team up with UK-based Octopus Energy in the heat pump business in Europe.
“The partnership will combine LG’s advanced, high-efficiency heating and cooling solutions with Octopus Energy’s AI-driven energy software platform, Kraken, to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy in Europe,” LG said in a statement. “Through this collaboration, LG and Octopus Energy will launch a joint solution that integrates LG’s high-efficiency heat pumps with the Kraken platform in key European markets, including the UK and Germany.”
The AI-driven Kraken platform has surpassed 2 GW in managed capacity, making it the world’s largest virtual power plant based on private households, according to Octopus Energy. The platform now links more than 500,000 devices, including electric vehicles, home photovoltaic storage systems, and heat pumps, automating consumption and reducing strain on the grid.
Kraken shifts loads, such as EV charging or heat pump operation, to periods of low demand and high power availability, smoothing peak loads and improving renewable energy integration.
“Heat pumps are the linchpin of clean, affordable heating – and LG makes some of the best on the market,” said Greg Jackson, founder and CEO of Octopus Energy. “By plugging them and their air conditioning units into our Kraken tech, we can make them even cheaper to run, giving households an easy way to cut their bills while helping the planet.”
