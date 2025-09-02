Azerbaijan, Chinese PV firm plan export-focused solar factory in free zone

The Azerbaijani authorities are teaming up with a solar cell and panels manufacturer from China's Sichuan province to build an export-focused PV module factory in a free economic zone near Baku.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev recently met Xie Yi, founder and chairman of Sichuan Sunsync Photovoltaic Technology Co., in Tianjin, China, to discuss the plan, according to a statement from the president’s office.

The project, south of the Azerbaijani national capital on the Caspian Sea coast, is designed to meet modern technological standards. Most of its output will be exported, said the Azerbaijani government.

Xie reportedly said that the investment decision reflects Azerbaijan’s favorable business environment and strategic ties between Azerbaijan and China. The two sides did not disclose any financial terms.

Separately, Russian news agency Interfax reported that the venture will create one of Azerbaijan’s first large-scale solar manufacturing sites.

Yibin-based Sichuan Sunsync produces tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells and modules. It also offers integrated solar power systems and energy storage solutions for utility-scale, commercial, and residential projects.

In April, Azerbaijan signed three separate agreements with Chinese companies to develop solar projects, as part of a broader push in recent months to attract foreign investment and expand the country’s renewable energy capacity. Officials said the deals aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation and support utility-scale solar development.

In November 2024, Azerbaijan awarded 100 MW of new solar capacity in an auction, with the lowest bid coming in at €0.0354 ($0.041)/kWh.