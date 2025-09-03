Holosolis acquires TOPCon patent portfolio from Trina Solar

France's Holosolis has agreed to acquire a TOPCon patent portfolio from Chinese PV manufacturer Trina Solar for an unspecified sum.
“The agreement grants HoloSolis the right to license Trinasolar's globally recognized TOPCon patent portfolio for Europe and enables the establishment of a European production chain based on a highly efficient, mature technology,” the two companies said in a joint statement.
“By acquiring this license, we ensure that our products are both innovative and comply with global patent standards, providing reliable, high-performance solar solutions made in Europe,” said Oliver Schultz-Wittmann, CTO of HoloSolis.
The French company is currently planning the construction of a 5 GW cell and module manufacturing facility in Hambach, near Sarreguemines, in northwestern France. Last year, the project secured “project of national interest” status from the French authorities
“In just over a year, we have secured over €200 million in financing and achieved important milestones, from permits and land acquisition to grid connection and technical design. We also received strong support from the market, receiving letters of intent for the purchase of products with a total volume of more than 20 GW. This is enough to secure our production for the first five years,” said Bertrand Lecacheux, CEO of HoloSolis.
The project site was originally intended to host a 4 GW solar factory planned by Norwegian manufacturer REC.
