Japanese startup debuts silver-colored BIPV solar module

Japanese startup Monochrome Co., Ltd. has launched this week a new silver-colored building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) panel.

“We added the new module to our Roof-1 series in response to requests from designers and architects seeking greater freedom of expression in architectural exterior design,” the company said in a statement, noting that the module series currently includes a black-colored module.

“The new silver color blends seamlessly with building facades and achieves an aluminum texture that changes its appearance depending on the angle of light,” the manufacturer went on to say. “It achieves the three-dimensional shadow effect desired by architects while blending in with the surrounding environment.”-

The new product measures 1,915 mm × 384 mm x 30mm and weighs 13 kg/m2. It features a power ouput of 75 W and a junction box with an IP-68 rating. It is also based on “weather-resistant” fluorine-coated galvalume steel sheets.

The black version of the panel series has a power output of 110 W and the same size and weight as the silver module.

For both products, Monchrome offers a 25-year power output guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 3% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 80% of the nominal output power.

The manufacturer also offer warranties for the metal structures and the coating used for the panels.

The silver module is sold at JPY 35,000 ($236.4) while the black panel is priced at JPY 27,000.