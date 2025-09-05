Longi linked to storage shift with reported stake in systems integrator

Longi has reportedly acquired a stake in Suzhou Jingkong Energy, signaling a strategic push into energy storage amid rising profit pressures and heightened competition in the solar sector.

Image: Matthias Kraus

From ESS News

Longi Green Energy, China’s largest vertically integrated solar manufacturer, has been linked with a rapid pivot into the battery storage market. According to Chinese media reports, the company has taken a stake in Suzhou-based energy storage systems integrator Suzhou Jingkong Energy Technology and is also in talks to acquire a second storage business.

The reports – which Longi has not formally confirmed – suggest the company is aiming for swift access to system integration capabilities rather than pursuing full vertical integration.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

