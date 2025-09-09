Azerbaijan builds largest BESS, Uzbekistan launches storage hub

From ESS News
State-owned electricity generation and transmission company AzerEnergy is building a 250 MW/500 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) projects – the largest of their kind in Azerbaijan to date.
The systems are being built on two key locations – the 500 kV Absheron substation near the capital and the 220 kV Agdash substation in central Azerbaijan. According to AzerEnergy, construction is in progress, and key system components are being delivered to the sites.
“The deployment of battery systems at this scale marks a first not only for Azerbaijan, but for the entire Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region,” the utility said in a press release.
