Azerbaijan builds largest BESS, Uzbekistan launches storage hub

Azerbaijan has started construction of 250 MW/500 MWh battery systems, the largest in the country, while Uzbekistan is securing financing for its first utility-scale wind farm paired with battery storage, marking a regional milestone in renewable integration.

Image: AzerEnergy

Share

From ESS News

State-owned electricity generation and transmission company AzerEnergy is building a 250 MW/500 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) projects – the largest of their kind in Azerbaijan to date.

The systems are being built on two key locations – the 500 kV Absheron substation near the capital and the 220 kV Agdash substation in central Azerbaijan. According to AzerEnergy, construction is in progress, and key system components are being delivered to the sites.

“The deployment of battery systems at this scale marks a first not only for Azerbaijan, but for the entire Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region,” the utility said in a press release.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Analysis of 6,276 connectors for rooftop PV systems
08 September 2025 Sandia National Labs researchers have created a new dataset on the rates and types of rooftop PV connector failures. Their analysis has shown that tig...