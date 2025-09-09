Bermuda tenders up to 10 MW of floating solar

Bermuda’s Regulatory Authority has opened a tender for the build, construction and management of a floating solar farm.
According to available tender details, up to 10 MW of floating solar capacity will be developed under the procurement exercise.
The Regulatory Authority has said available capacity may be deployed at a single large site or distributed across multiple smaller sites, subject to environmental, planning and technical constraints. The system(s) are expected to interconnect with Bermuda’s 22 kV electricity network.
The expressions of interest stage is the first of three planned across the tender and acts as a prequalification to the forthcoming request for qualification round, scheduled for the start of next year.
The final round will be an invitation to tender, starting towards the beginning of 2027. According to the tender’s indicative timeline, the winning bidder will be announced towards the start of 2028.
The expressions of interest stage closes for applications on Nov. 4.
Bermuda has set a target of 85% renewable energy penetration by 2035.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.