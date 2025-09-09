Bermuda tenders up to 10 MW of floating solar

Bermuda’s Regulatory Authority has opened a tender for the build, construction and management of a floating solar farm.

According to available tender details, up to 10 MW of floating solar capacity will be developed under the procurement exercise.

The Regulatory Authority has said available capacity may be deployed at a single large site or distributed across multiple smaller sites, subject to environmental, planning and technical constraints. The system(s) are expected to interconnect with Bermuda’s 22 kV electricity network.

The expressions of interest stage is the first of three planned across the tender and acts as a prequalification to the forthcoming request for qualification round, scheduled for the start of next year.

The final round will be an invitation to tender, starting towards the beginning of 2027. According to the tender’s indicative timeline, the winning bidder will be announced towards the start of 2028.

The expressions of interest stage closes for applications on Nov. 4.

Bermuda has set a target of 85% renewable energy penetration by 2035.