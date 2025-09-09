India installs 3.8 GW open-access solar in H1 2025, says Mercom

From pv magazine India
India installed around 3.8 GW of open-access solar capacity in the first six months of 2025 with a record 2.7 GW added in the April-June period, according to Mercom India’s “Solar Open Access Market” report.
India’s installations declined by more than 4% from the same period in 2024, when developers had fast-tracked projects ahead of the reimposition of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) mandate.
Project execution in early 2025 was constrained by delays in connectivity approvals and limited transmission infrastructure. Installations rebounded in the April-June period, with developers rushing to commission projects before the expiration of the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges waiver in June. Many projects were partially commissioned to secure eligibility for the waiver.
“There is unprecedented demand for green energy via the open access model, but the installation numbers have been subdued due to evacuation infrastructure, supply chain, and policy restrictions. We will find more wind-solar hybrid power projects and battery energy storage integration in the future to circumvent issues including transmission congestion, curtailment, and energy banking restrictions,” said Priya Sanjay, managing director at Mercom India.
In the April-June period, Maharashtra led solar open access capacity additions, accounting for more than 30% of installations.
As of June 30, 2025, cumulative installed solar open access capacity stood at 24.6 GW.
Karnataka retained its top rank in cumulative installations, accounting for about 24% of solar open access capacity at the end of June 2025. Maharashtra and Gujarat ranked second and third, contributing more than 18% and nearly 12% of cumulative installations.
