IB Solar plans 4 GW TOPCon cell and module factory in India

From pv magazine India
PV module manufacturer IB Solar has secured a Letter of Intent from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for the allotment of 25 acres of land for its proposed 4 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility.
The company, which currently manufactures solar panels and lithium ferro phosphate batteries, will build the integrated solar cell and module plant in Sector 8, near the upcoming Noida International Airport, with an investment of about INR 30 billion.
Abhinav Mahajan, director at IB Solar, told pv magazine the facility in Uttar Pradesh will produce TOPCon cells and modules. It is scheduled for commissioning by 2027.
