IB Solar plans 4 GW TOPCon cell and module factory in India

IB Solar will build a 4 GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell and module facility in Uttar Pradesh, India, with an investment of about INR 30 billion ($340.2 million). The project has secured land allocation from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and is scheduled for commissioning by 2027.

Image: IB Solar

Share

From pv magazine India

PV module manufacturer IB Solar has secured a Letter of Intent from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for the allotment of 25 acres of land for its proposed 4 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility.

The company, which currently manufactures solar panels and lithium ferro phosphate batteries, will build the integrated solar cell and module plant in Sector 8, near the upcoming Noida International Airport, with an investment of about INR 30 billion.

Abhinav Mahajan, director at IB Solar, told pv magazine the facility in Uttar Pradesh will produce TOPCon cells and modules. It is scheduled for commissioning by 2027.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Bluetti, EcoFlow, Jackery debut new battery systems at RE+ 2025
15 September 2025 Three battery manufacturing companies unveiled new products at RE+, North America’s largest solar and energy storage conference.