‘Progress is happening, but it remains slow’

The renewable energy industry is still young, and that’s precisely why diversity matters. We are not bound to inherit outdated ways of working; we have the opportunity to set new standards from the start. Building resilient infrastructure takes creativity, adaptability, and collaboration, and those qualities come from having different voices at the table. If we only bring the same perspectives, we risk replicating the same problems. As an industry shaping the future, we should reflect the future we actually want to live in.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion strengthen the renewable energy sector by unlocking more than fairness; they power innovation, adaptability, and trust. When teams bring together a wide range of views and life experiences, they can solve problems in new ways, anticipate challenges more effectively, and design solutions that work for more people. Gender diversity and inclusion aren’t “nice add-ons”; they are essential for making better decisions, building stronger teams, and achieving more sustainable growth. In an industry that is moving as quickly as ours, this makes all the difference.

Looking back at my own career, I consider myself fortunate. I have worked with managers and colleagues who valued inclusion and gave me the space to grow, even in organizations that were not always as advanced as they could have been. Those experiences demonstrated to me the power of inclusive leadership on an individual level, showing how a single leader can set the tone for an entire team.

But I’ve also had moments where I had to prove myself more than others, both inside organisations and in interactions with clients or suppliers. These situations made me more aware of the barriers that still persist. They also reinforced the importance of continuing to act, because every step forward, no matter how small, contributes to broader change.

Over time, I have observed shifts in the renewable sector regarding gender inclusion in leadership. Progress is happening, but it remains slow. Real change only comes when companies and institutions move beyond statements and consistently turn policies into sustained action. As the sector grows and requires more workers, it must bring in talent with equity at its core, ensuring inclusion moves from policy documents into everyday practice.

For organizations that truly want to retain and develop diverse talent, equity must be real across all dimensions: gender, race, background, age, and more. Recruitment alone is not enough. We need transparent growth pathways, mentoring opportunities, pay equity, and workplaces where different voices are respected and valued. Safe, inclusive environments ensure people can focus on doing their best work rather than on overcoming unnecessary barriers.

Retention also matters for the next generation. Younger professionals expect equity, flexibility, and clear opportunities for growth. If we want them to commit their talent to our mission of decarbonizing the world, we must provide the working conditions that match their values.

To young women entering the solar and renewable energy industry today, my advice is simple: come in with confidence. Your perspective is valuable, and this industry needs it. Build your network, find mentors, and surround yourself with people who lift each other up. Trust your skills, even when situations get challenging. At the end of the day, you are not just joining an industry; you are helping shape a cleaner and smarter future. This sector is full of challenges, but also full of opportunities to grow, learn, and make a meaningful impact together.

María Gil García is an Industrial Engineer specialized in energy, with a strong background in innovation, customer support, and sales. Leveraging over ten years of experience in the solar and industrial technology sectors, Maria helps asset owners, EPCs, and O&M providers optimize field operations, portfolio management, and risk mitigation for PV plants. Passionate about safety and reliability, María helps teams identify and prevent safety risks before they escalate.

