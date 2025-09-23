Enpal unveils residential heat pump for large heating loads

From pv magazine Germany

German renewable energy company Enpal has launched a new heat pump designed for residential use, targeting single-family homes and older buildings with high heating demands.

The system, manufactured in China, is a monoblock heat pump that uses propane (R290) as a refrigerant. It carries an A+++ efficiency rating and is available in five versions, with power outputs ranging from 8 kW to 16 kW.

According to Enpal, the unit can reach flow temperatures of up to 80 C, making it suitable for homes with limited radiator surface area. However, the company said such high temperatures are intended only for exceptional cases, with typical operation expected between 35 C and 55 C, enabling annual performance factors above 3.

The heat pump can be controlled via the Enpal app and is integrated into Enpal One, the company’s in-house energy management system. Enpal One adapts to residents’ heating habits while factoring in household energy flows, including battery storage, rooftop solar output, and EV charging stations.

Enpal plans to further optimize efficiency by adding weather forecast integration and incorporating the heat pumps into its virtual power plant (VPP).

“With our new heat pump, we are not only expanding our offering but also shaping the entire value chain – from development and installation to a 10-year warranty with regular maintenance. This means our customers receive everything from a single source,” said Benjamin Merle-Oberheide, product manager at Enpal.

The company offers on-site maintenance every two years, supported by digital remote monitoring to detect potential issues early and reduce service costs.