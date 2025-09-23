India solar module, cell prices fall after GST cut to 5%

From pv magazine India
ReNew cut prices for its solar modules and cells after India lowered GST on renewable energy equipment from 12% to 5%, effective Sept. 22, 2025.
The company said the reduction will deliver major savings for utility-scale developers, rooftop solar users, and farmers under government programs such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM. It estimates direct savings of up to INR 1 million ($11,275) per megawatt for non-DCR modules and INR 1.5 million per megawatt for DCR modules in utility projects.
ReNew said that the cost of a typical 3 kW rooftop system will drop by about INR 5,000 for residential consumers, while farmers installing five HP solar pumps under PM-KUSUM will save up to INR 12,000. These benefits come on top of existing subsidies and financing, further expanding access to clean power.
As of September 2025, PM Surya Ghar has supplied solar power to more than 2 million homes, while PM-KUSUM had delivered or solarized more than 1 million pumps as of April. The GST cut is expected to accelerate both schemes, supporting India’s goal of 10 million solar-powered households by 2026–27.
ReNew, listed on Nasdaq, operates 18.2 GW of clean energy capacity as of mid-August. Its manufacturing portfolio includes 6.4 GW of solar modules and 2.5 GW of solar cells, with plans to add 4 GW of cell capacity in 2026.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.