Inox Solar starts production at first 1.2 GW phase of module plant in India

Inox Solar has commissioned the initial 1.2 GW phase of its 3 GW solar module factory in India, advancing its plan for full-scale domestic production.

Image: Jaidee, Pixabay

Share

From pv magazine India

Inox Clean Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Inox Solar, has commenced production at its solar module manufacturing facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with an initial capacity of 1.2 GW. The facility is set to further scale up to 3 GW, with the second phase on track to add an additional 1.8 GW of manufacturing capacity

The fully automated plant produces advanced n-type TOPCon solar modules using M10, G12 R, and G12 solar cells.

Inox Solar is also setting up an integrated 4.8 GW solar cell-plus-module manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal, Odisha.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Renewables supply record 77.9% of power in Australia’s main grid
22 September 2025 The share of renewables in Australia’s main electricity grid continues to reach new highs, delivering 77.9% of electricity demand on Sunday with solar...