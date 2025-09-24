Inox Solar starts production at first 1.2 GW phase of module plant in India

From pv magazine India

Inox Clean Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Inox Solar, has commenced production at its solar module manufacturing facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with an initial capacity of 1.2 GW. The facility is set to further scale up to 3 GW, with the second phase on track to add an additional 1.8 GW of manufacturing capacity

The fully automated plant produces advanced n-type TOPCon solar modules using M10, G12 R, and G12 solar cells.

Inox Solar is also setting up an integrated 4.8 GW solar cell-plus-module manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal, Odisha.