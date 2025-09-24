Inox Solar starts production at first 1.2 GW phase of module plant in India

From pv magazine India
Inox Clean Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Inox Solar, has commenced production at its solar module manufacturing facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with an initial capacity of 1.2 GW. The facility is set to further scale up to 3 GW, with the second phase on track to add an additional 1.8 GW of manufacturing capacity
The fully automated plant produces advanced n-type TOPCon solar modules using M10, G12 R, and G12 solar cells.
Inox Solar is also setting up an integrated 4.8 GW solar cell-plus-module manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal, Odisha.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.