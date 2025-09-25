Mexico launches tender for 300 MW solar plant

From pv magazine Mexico

The CFE has launched a tender for the construction of Puerto Peñasco Sequence III Photovoltaic Power Plant, in the state of Sonora, Mexico. The project will add up to 300 MW of alternating current PV generation, plus 103 MW (three hours) of backup battery storage systems.

This project is part of the 2025-30 National Electric System Expansion Plan as a continuation of the existing phases of Puerto Peñasco. In its final phase, the plant will reach a total capacity of 1,000 MW of alternating current and will have storage systems of up to 271 MW.

The call for proposals sets the deadline for receiving quotes on October 20 and the deadline for receiving offers on November 14.

Participants must demonstrate experience in projects that integrate engineering, construction, and commissioning of photovoltaic power plants and energy storage systems.

Phase III joins the already operational phases of the Puerto Peñasco complex: Sequence I and II, which total 420 MW of photovoltaic power plus 72 MW of storage.

In terms of investment, Sequence III will require approximately $270 million and is estimated to be operational by December 2027.