Mexico launches tender for 300 MW solar plant

From pv magazine Mexico
The CFE has launched a tender for the construction of Puerto Peñasco Sequence III Photovoltaic Power Plant, in the state of Sonora, Mexico. The project will add up to 300 MW of alternating current PV generation, plus 103 MW (three hours) of backup battery storage systems.
This project is part of the 2025-30 National Electric System Expansion Plan as a continuation of the existing phases of Puerto Peñasco. In its final phase, the plant will reach a total capacity of 1,000 MW of alternating current and will have storage systems of up to 271 MW.
The call for proposals sets the deadline for receiving quotes on October 20 and the deadline for receiving offers on November 14.
Participants must demonstrate experience in projects that integrate engineering, construction, and commissioning of photovoltaic power plants and energy storage systems.
Phase III joins the already operational phases of the Puerto Peñasco complex: Sequence I and II, which total 420 MW of photovoltaic power plus 72 MW of storage.
In terms of investment, Sequence III will require approximately $270 million and is estimated to be operational by December 2027.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.