Europe’s largest sodium-ion battery installation goes live

From ESS News
Coming out of stealth, Switzerland’s Phenogy unveiled its first commercial-scale deployment on Wednesday – marking the largest sodium-ion battery installation in Europe to date.
The single-container system, installed at a commercial site near Bremen Airport in northern Germany, delivers 400 kW of power and offers nearly 1 MWh of storage capacity. It is paired with an existing 50 kW solar array and is currently operating in island mode, optimizing on-site energy consumption while powering electric vehicle chargers.
One of the primary challenges in deploying sodium-ion batteries at scale has been inverter compatibility, due to the broader voltage range compared to conventional lithium-ion systems. This made the choice of inverter technology critically important.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.