Europe’s largest sodium-ion battery installation goes live

From ESS News

Coming out of stealth, Switzerland’s Phenogy unveiled its first commercial-scale deployment on Wednesday – marking the largest sodium-ion battery installation in Europe to date.

The single-container system, installed at a commercial site near Bremen Airport in northern Germany, delivers 400 kW of power and offers nearly 1 MWh of storage capacity. It is paired with an existing 50 kW solar array and is currently operating in island mode, optimizing on-site energy consumption while powering electric vehicle chargers.

One of the primary challenges in deploying sodium-ion batteries at scale has been inverter compatibility, due to the broader voltage range compared to conventional lithium-ion systems. This made the choice of inverter technology critically important.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.