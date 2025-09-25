Europe’s largest sodium-ion battery installation goes live

Switzerland’s Phenogy has launched a megawatt-hour-scale sodium ion energy storage system at a commercial site near Bremen Airport in northern Germany. With this project, the Swiss manufacturer is making its debut on the European energy storage scene, backed by ambitions to develop fully vertically integrated local manufacturing.

Image: Phenogy

From ESS News

Coming out of stealth, Switzerland’s Phenogy unveiled its first commercial-scale deployment on Wednesday – marking the largest sodium-ion battery installation in Europe to date.

The single-container system, installed at a commercial site near Bremen Airport in northern Germany, delivers 400 kW of power and offers nearly 1 MWh of storage capacity. It is paired with an existing 50 kW solar array and is currently operating in island mode, optimizing on-site energy consumption while powering electric vehicle chargers.

One of the primary challenges in deploying sodium-ion batteries at scale has been inverter compatibility, due to the broader voltage range compared to conventional lithium-ion systems. This made the choice of inverter technology critically important.

