Peak Energy announces operation of first large-scale sodium ion battery in US

From ESS News
Peak Energy announced on Friday the successful deployment and operation of the first grid-scale sodium-ion battery system in the US.
First unveiled in July, Peak Energy’s 3.5 MWh sodium-ion storage system is now operating at solar and renewable energy test facility SolarTAC in Watkins, Colorado. The grid-ready installation is being run in collaboration with nine utilities and independent power producers (IPPs), making it the largest sodium-ion energy storage deployment of its kind in the country.
Peak Energy will collect and distribute operational and modeling data from the real-world operation of its system to the project’s participants. The company expects to launch commercial-scale projects starting in 2027.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.