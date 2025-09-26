French startup offers water heater control to boost PV self-consumption

From pv magazine France

French startup Ecojoko is expanding its home energy management offering with a dedicated contactor to control electric water heaters. “The first tests with real users took place this summer, and we accelerated the launch for the 5.5% VAT reduction,” Pierre Picavet, the company's marketing director, told pv magazine France.

Ecojoko's control pack already includes the company's connected assistant with a display, sensors and mobile app to monitor and optimize household energy use. It will soon be paired with a special contactor to control the water heater. “For installation, you need to install both the assistant, as is the case today, and the contactor in the electrical panel,” said Picavet.

The company said the full pack could raise the profitability of a solar installation by about five years by increasing the self-consumption rate while cutting overall use. It noted that 80% of Ecojoko users with solar panels also have an electric water heater.

The system relies on a sensor attached to the main circuit breaker, which records power consumption in real time. The sensor communicates by radio with the assistant in a living room, which shows real-time use by device for household members. The data is also sent to a mobile app, letting users identify consumption points and better manage usage.

Founded in 2017, Ecojoko aims to make electricity consumption visible to reduce avoidable demand and align household use with solar production by shifting loads to daytime.