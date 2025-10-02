Albania reviews 105 MW of new solar project applications

Albania’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has received expressions of interest from three companies looking to construct three solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 105.6 MW.
The first expression of interest covers a 70 MW solar park proposed by Green Volt in the southern municipality of Memaliaj, the second is a 30 MW solar facility planned by Armen Solar in the southwestern municipality of Selenicë and the third is a 5.6 MW site proposed by Green Energy Group in the Malësi e Madhe municipality of northwestern Albania.
According to a notice published by the ministry earlier this week, none of the three projects would be subject to concessions or benefit from support measures. The ministry has opened a 15-day window to send feedback on the proposed solar parks.
In February, it was reported the ministry received a further four construction requests for four separate solar projects totaling 235 MW of new solar capacity.
In May, Albania’s Council of Ministers approved two solar parks for construction, a 30 MW project to be located in the southwestern municipality of Fier and a 24 MW solar facility in the southeastern municipality of Kolonje.
Albania hosted its first unsubsidized large-scale solar project last year. The 300 MW procurement exercise received 283.93 MW of project proposals at an average price of €0.0513 ($0.0557)/kWh.
Albania’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 307 MW by the end of 2024, a 100 MW increase on figures covering up to the end of 2023, according to statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
