Volvo Energy launches 2 MWh containerized battery for C&I projects

From ESS News

Volvo Energy, part of the Volvo Group, has launched a new battery energy storage system (BESS) called PU2000, offering 1 MW of power and 2 MWh of capacity, specifically designed for the commercial and industrial sectors.

The containerized system can be deployed in parallel configurations of up to 10 units. It uses lithium-ion nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) cells with liquid cooling and is housed in an adapted 20-foot ISO container measuring approximately 6.1 x 2.5 x 2.6 meters and weighing 19,500 kg.

The PU2000 is an AC block design, integrating power conversion, site controller, metering, and switchgear in an all-in-one configuration. Volvo said the system was designed, developed, and manufactured in Sweden by Volvo Energy.

