‘Trust your knowledge and never hesitate to express your opinion’

The PV industry is undergoing a massive transformation, from integrating renewables into the grid to reshaping how people use and generate power. Diverse teams bring broader perspectives, fresh problem-solving approaches, and innovations, qualities essential for adapting to such a dynamic industry. Research consistently shows that diverse teams are more innovative and better at solving complex, multifaceted problems. The green energy transition isn’t just a technical project; it’s a social and economic transformation that benefits from diverse viewpoints.

In relation to gender diversity, looking back at my career, I often found myself as the only woman in the room, especially during high-level meetings. This made it more challenging to be heard or taken seriously, as cultural differences sometimes amplified gender bias. Deeply rooted norms can still make it harder for women to have their expertise respected. I had to prove I belonged at the table by demonstrating deep knowledge, anticipating challenges, and communicating with clarity and confidence.

I entered the industry during a period of rapid growth. In the beginning, I often attended meetings with the support of trusted male colleagues who not only helped me build confidence but also actively highlighted my role and decision-making authority within the company. Their encouragement allowed me to develop my own authority over time. The colleagues who believed in me and opened opportunities for growth played a crucial role in my professional development and success, and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their invaluable support.

As I advanced in the PV industry, I found that having a strong understanding of the market and its dynamics helped me navigate moments of scepticism. By studying and analysing industry trends, I made meaningful contributions to discussions. I also prepared thoroughly for meetings, especially when vital decisions were at stake. This preparation gave me the confidence to ask thoughtful questions and respond clearly to challenges. My advice, based on this experience, is not to get discouraged—consistency and perseverance make a real difference in overcoming bias and scepticism.

The challenge organisations face today is not only attracting diverse talent but ensuring these individuals can collaborate effectively. Diversity alone doesn’t guarantee success; the ability of team members to respect and understand different perspectives is key. Without cohesion, even the most diverse teams may struggle to innovate. Companies must therefore foster environments where diverse talents can work together harmoniously, leveraging their unique strengths to drive creativity and solve problems collectively.

If I were to offer advice to a young woman entering the PV industry today, I would say: trust your knowledge and never hesitate to express your opinion. Your voice is valuable, and your perspective deserves to be heard. This industry is dynamic and variable; there are no fixed rules that can’t be questioned or reimagined. It’s a place where new ideas are welcome, and people are encouraged to think differently and try new approaches. Turn every ‘no’ into a ‘yes, let me show you how.’

As the Revenue Managing Director at Keno sp. z o.o., one of the largest distributors of photovoltaic solutions in Europe, I contribute to shaping our revenue strategies and coordinating purchasing operations that drive sustainable business growth. Over the past seven years in the PV industry, I have been involved in importing several gigawatts of products for distribution and supporting the dynamic expansion of our product portfolio and range. My work combines a strong focus on market trends, innovation, and data-driven decision-making with a commitment to operational efficiency. I am dedicated to supporting our long-term commercial vision while fostering continuous growth in an increasingly competitive and fast-evolving market.

Interested in joining Sandra Kupiszewska-Stylec and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.