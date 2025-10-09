Lithuania responds to overwhelming interest with new €45 million energy storage call

From ESS News
Amid overwhelming interest in the energy storage procurement earlier this year, the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy has approved an additional €45 million in funding to support the development of high-capacity electricity storage facilities.
This new call for proposals will support new projects submitted by legal entities, as well as projects that were not selected for funding under the previous €102 million call, which closed in June. Applicants listed in the reserve list of the earlier call will be required to withdraw their previous application by contacting the Environmental Project Management Agency (EPMA) before submitting under this new round.
The initial procurement targeted 800 MWh of energy storage capacity but ended up approving support for projects totaling 1.7 GW / 4 GWh – more than five times the original goal.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.