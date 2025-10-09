Lithuania responds to overwhelming interest with new €45 million energy storage call

From ESS News

Amid overwhelming interest in the energy storage procurement earlier this year, the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy has approved an additional €45 million in funding to support the development of high-capacity electricity storage facilities.

This new call for proposals will support new projects submitted by legal entities, as well as projects that were not selected for funding under the previous €102 million call, which closed in June. Applicants listed in the reserve list of the earlier call will be required to withdraw their previous application by contacting the Environmental Project Management Agency (EPMA) before submitting under this new round.

The initial procurement targeted 800 MWh of energy storage capacity but ended up approving support for projects totaling 1.7 GW / 4 GWh – more than five times the original goal.

