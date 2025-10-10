Engie sells Africa off-grid business to Ignite

From pv magazine France
French energy group Engie has sold its off-grid energy business in Africa to UAE-based Ignite for an undisclosed sum. Ignite, based in Abu Dhabi since early 2025 and partnered with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, acquired Engie Energy Access (EEA), Engie’s arm for solar minigrid projects across Africa.
The new entity, named Ignite Energy Access, becomes the continent’s largest off-grid electrification company, serving 15 million users across 12 countries and aiming to reach 100 million people by 2030.
Off-grid electrification companies provide solar systems, battery storage, and mobile payment solutions for energy, with mini-grids supplying areas that are unconnected or poorly connected to national grids.
“The new company, Ignite Energy Access, will integrate EEA's expertise in solar home systems and mini-grids with Ignite Power's innovative financing and deployment models,” Ignite said in a statement. “This multi-jurisdictional acquisition spanning 12 countries involved complex regulatory, financial, tax, and operational processes, making it one of the most complex transactions completed in Africa this year.”
Engie Energy Access previously operated in Benin, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. When contacted by pv magazine France, the company did not provide further information.
