Solis unveils 75–125 kW hybdrid inverter for C&I solar

Chinese inverter maker Solis has introduced a new hybrid three-phase inverter series designed for both commercial and residential PV installations.

“Our new product supports both DC and AC coupling, enabling flexible retrofits and system expansions,” the company said in a statement. “It ensures reliable backup power through battery reserve management and extends supply duration for critical loads via intelligent load prioritization. The inverter also features a versatile three-in-one interface for seamless integration of on-grid PV, wind power, and diesel generators.”

The Solaralator battery-ready inverter is available in five models, offering nominal power outputs from 75 kW to 125 kW and maximum input power from 150 kW to 250 kW. The system supports a maximum input voltage of 1,000 V and a rated voltage of 600 V, with an MPPT voltage range of 150–950 V.

Each unit measures 1,174 mm × 814 mm × 400 mm and weighs 170 kg.

The new IP66-rated inverters feature a maximum efficiency of 97.6% and a European efficiency of 97.2%. They operate in ambient temperatures from –25 C to 60 C and at altitudes up to 3,000 m.

According to Solis, the system achieves seamless on- and off-grid transitions in less than 10 ms, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. It also supports multi-unit parallel operation up to 1.25 MW.

“The new product is compatible with 100–314 Ah battery modules and supports fast charging with a maximum current of 200 A,” the company added. “It utilizes two independent battery ports for flexible configurations and easy capacity expansion.”