Solis unveils generator-compatible hybrid inverters

From pv magazine India

Solis has launched its Solarator hybrid inverter series for residential and commercial applications in India. The product line includes generator-compatible inverters, each tailored for specific energy requirements.

Solis' S6-EO1P(4-5)K-48 energy storage inverters, with 4 kW and 5 kW outputs, are designed for off-grid areas and regions with frequent power outages. The compact inverters support single- or three-phase setups, offer fast charging, generator compatibility, and advanced fault monitoring.

The S6-EH1P(3-8)K-L-PLUS inverters, with outputs of 3 kW, 5 kW, 6 kW, and 8 kW, are designed for residential PV and energy storage systems. Supporting high-power PV panels with up to 32 A maximum power point tracking (MPPT) input current, they offer six-stage timed charge/discharge, UPS switching, and battery management to extend battery life. Multiple units can connect in parallel for single-phase or three-phase systems up to 48 kW.

The S6-EH3P(8-15)K02-NV-YD-L inverters, available with outputs of 8 kW, 10 kW, 12 kW, and 15 kW, are tailored for large residential PV systems using 48 V low-voltage batteries. Compatible with lithium and lead-acid batteries, they include UPS-level switching, grid-tied PV system coupling, and support for unbalanced and half-wave loads.

The S6-EH3P(30-50)K-H inverters, with outputs of 29.9 kW, 30 kW, 40 kW, and 50 kW, serve commercial applications requiring high voltage. They feature dual battery ports, four integrated MPPT inputs, and peak shaving control. Up to six units can run in parallel for greater scalability and reliability.