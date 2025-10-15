EcoFlow unveils home battery system with one-week installation time

From pv magazine USA

Seattle-based EcoFlow has launched its DELTA Pro Ultra X whole-home battery system, offering homeowners installation and commissioning within one week. The system combines two portable home batteries, an inverter, and optional smart home panels that integrate with intelligent energy management software.

The company said the new model can be installed in days rather than the months typically required for conventional backup systems.

“Families can enjoy next-generation power backup that keeps their homes running smoothly, without the usual complexity, time or costs involved,” said Brian Essenmacher, EcoFlow’s North American head of business development.

The system’s storage capacity is modular, ranging from 12 kWh to 180 kWh through a plug-and-play design that allows users to expand capacity without rewiring or reinstalling components. EcoFlow said the setup can also be relocated easily if the homeowner moves.

According to the company, the batteries can provide up to a month of essential backup power. The inverter, built with advanced semiconductors and low-impedance components, achieves up to 97% energy conversion efficiency, allowing it to power appliances such as electric vehicle chargers, induction ovens, and water heaters without additional soft starters.

Optional smart panels enable users to monitor and control individual circuits remotely, selecting which ones to keep active during outages. EcoFlow said this feature can extend the system’s critical runtime by up to 42%. The panels also include an AI-powered Time-of-Use mode, which automatically charges or discharges the batteries based on regional electricity prices and forecasts.

By optimizing daily energy use, EcoFlow estimates the system could reduce household electricity costs by as much as $6,000 per year.

The DELTA Pro Ultra X package, including two batteries and an inverter, is priced at $7,999. The full bundle with smart panels costs $10,899.