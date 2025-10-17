Ark Energy wins approval for 435 MW solar and storage project in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Queensland-headquarterd clean energy developer Ark Energy, which, along with the Sun Metals Zinc Refinery in Queensland, is a subsidiary of Korea Zinchas, has received planning approval from the New South Wales (NSW) government for the 435 MW solar component of its hybrid Richmond Valley project.

The solar farm will be co-located with a 475 MW/2,200 MWh long-duration, eight-hour lithium-iron phosphate battery energy storage system (BESS).

The AUD 1.2 billion solar farm and BESS hybrid is on the federal government’s national priority list, promises a capacity to power 175,000 homes and will be located in the Northern Rivers region, 255 km south of Brisbane and 728 km north of Sydney.

Ark Energy Chief Executive Officer Michael Choi said the project will play an important role in supporting the state’s energy transition.

“We thank all those involved in supporting Ark Energy to reach this exciting milestone, including members of the local community for their input throughout the assessment process. We look forward to continuing to work with the project’s stakeholders over the next phase,” Choi said.

NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said once up and running the project will be able to power every home in the Northern Rivers region – that was recorded in the 2021 census- and 31,000 more.

“It also includes battery storage which means even when the sun doesn’t shine stored energy can still be sent to the grid,” Scully said.

A final decision on the project from the DCCEEW is pending.

Ark Energy signed an early contractor involvement (ECI) agreement with major engineering, procurement and construction company Spain-based Elecnor Australia to undertake early works at Richmond Valley, such as detailed engineering design and balance of plant design for the BESS.