Jakson Green, Blueleaf secure funding for 840 MW of solar in India

From pv magazine India
Jakson Green and Blueleaf Energy have reached financial close on 840 MW of solar projects in Bikaner, Rajasthan, completing funding for their 1 GW joint portfolio in India.
The two ground-mounted plants, rated at 280 MW and 560 MW, are owned through Jakson Ltd. and backed by Axis Bank. Both projects are now ready for construction.
The 280 MW project has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corp. of India, while the 560 MW plant will supply power under a 25-year PPA with NHPC. They will join the 140 MW Bhawad project, already under construction and due for commissioning this year.
“Securing financial closure for the Bikaner Solar Projects is a testament to both our ability to deliver on our unwavering commitment to advance India’s energy transition and the strength of our partnership with Blueleaf Energy,” said Bikesh Ogra, vice chairman and global CEO of Jakson Green.
Raghuram Natarajan, CEO of Blueleaf Energy, said the financial close keeps the companies on track to complete progressive commissioning of the Rajasthan portfolio on schedule.
Pratyush Thakur, Blueleaf’s India country head, said the milestone moves the group closer to its goal of adding more than 5 GW of renewable energy capacity to the Indian grid by 2030.
Within the 1 GW portfolio, the Bikaner projects will generate enough electricity to power about 1.5 million households and avoid 34 million tons of CO₂ over 25 years. Connected to the Bikaner-III interstate transmission system, the projects are also expected to support local economic and environmental initiatives.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.