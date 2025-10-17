The solar plus industries rely on innovation and problem-solving, and both flourish when teams are diverse and inclusive. Gender diversity brings together varied perspectives that enhance creativity, decision-making, and overall performance. Having worked as a Spanish woman in the UK’s male-dominated solar sector, I’ve witnessed firsthand how inclusive teams foster respect, open communication, and better solutions. When we encourage women and underrepresented groups to take on solar roles, we don’t just build stronger teams; we make the industry more reflective of the communities it serves. That’s how we achieve sustainable growth and a positive societal impact.

Looking back at my career, I faced clear systemic barriers, from gender bias to the lack of female role models in senior roles. Early on, I learned to navigate these challenges by building a supportive network and consistently proving my competence. Every successful project became an opportunity to demonstrate credibility and gain trust. Over time, self-advocacy, continuous learning, and resilience helped open leadership doors not only for me but also for other women who saw what was possible.

Breaking through traditional barriers required patience, confidence, and a focus on excellence. I discovered the importance of letting results speak louder than words, of demonstrating value through expertise and persistence. Continuous learning became a personal compass; every challenge was a chance to adapt and grow. These lessons taught me that resilience and professionalism are powerful leadership tools, ones that can redefine what success looks like for women in technical industries.

As a leader today, I see inclusion as something that must be lived every day, not just promoted in policy. I strive to create an environment where everyone feels heard, respected, and empowered to contribute. This means encouraging open communication, valuing diverse perspectives, and challenging bias when it appears. Mentorship and collaboration are at the heart of this effort. By leading through example and celebrating achievements across all levels, I try to ensure that each team member knows they are valued and that their growth matters.

For organisations aiming to retain and develop diverse talent, mentorship and sponsorship are essential. These create bridges of opportunity, helping emerging professionals navigate their careers with guidance and confidence. Equitable career development programs, flexible work policies, and bias-awareness training are also key. But beyond structure, culture matters most when people feel safe to speak up, when their ideas are respected, and when growth feels accessible to all; retention follows naturally.

I also believe in the power of allies. I still remember one male colleague who unknowingly became an informal mentor early in my career. He took the time to explain technical details, share his knowledge, and guide me through complex challenges. His encouragement not only expanded my understanding but also gave me the confidence to lead projects more effectively. His example showed me how allyship, when grounded in respect and genuine support, can help remove barriers that women often face.

To young women entering the solar and renewable energy industry today, I would say: believe in your skills and follow your dreams. Seek mentors, stay curious, and never hesitate to take on challenges. Your perspective matters; it fuels innovation, strengthens teams, and helps shape a more inclusive and sustainable energy future. The solar industry needs your voice, your vision, and your courage to keep shining brighter.

Maribel Gonzalez is a Spanish professional thriving in the UK’s solar industry, where she has built a career defined by resilience, determination, and a passion for sustainability. As a Strategic O&M and Business Development Leader with over eight years of experience in utility-scale solar and BESS projects, she specializes in contract negotiation, client relationship management, and optimizing asset performance to ensure profitability and long-term sustainability. Passionate about accelerating the energy transition, Maribel focuses on driving innovation through advanced O&M solutions and strategic business growth. Her collaborative approach and deep technical expertise have positioned her as a trusted leader in the solar and storage industry. Committed to fostering inclusion, she champions workplaces that value diversity and equitable opportunities. Maribel believes that diverse perspectives fuel innovation and strengthen the renewable transition. Her message to young women is simple yet powerful: trust your abilities, embrace challenges, and lead with purpose.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.