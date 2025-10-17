Spain updates grid rules to expand energy storage, renewables integration

From ESS News

Spain has formally recognized energy storage as a key technology for supporting grid flexibility and integrating renewable electricity. Hybrid renewables-plus-storage projects can now retain full revenue for stored electricity, ensuring they are not penalized for installing batteries.

The update gives renewable-plus-storage sites the same redispatch priority as standalone renewable plants and requires operators to provide real-time telemetry to the system operator. These changes are expected to improve system stability, reward flexible generation, and enhance the competitiveness of storage-integrated clean energy projects.

