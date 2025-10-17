Spain updates grid rules to expand energy storage, renewables integration

Spain has overhauled its grid-access rules to support energy storage, granting hybrid renewables-plus-storage projects equal dispatch priority and full revenue rights for stored electricity.

Image: Acciona

Share

From ESS News

Spain has formally recognized energy storage as a key technology for supporting grid flexibility and integrating renewable electricity. Hybrid renewables-plus-storage projects can now retain full revenue for stored electricity, ensuring they are not penalized for installing batteries.

The update gives renewable-plus-storage sites the same redispatch priority as standalone renewable plants and requires operators to provide real-time telemetry to the system operator. These changes are expected to improve system stability, reward flexible generation, and enhance the competitiveness of storage-integrated clean energy projects.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

High-rise buildings could soon use gravity energy storage, say researchers
15 October 2025 Researchers in Canada have proposed using gravity-based energy storage in high-rise buildings, in combination with photovoltaic facades, small wind tu...