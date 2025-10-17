Spain updates grid rules to expand energy storage, renewables integration

From ESS News
Spain has formally recognized energy storage as a key technology for supporting grid flexibility and integrating renewable electricity. Hybrid renewables-plus-storage projects can now retain full revenue for stored electricity, ensuring they are not penalized for installing batteries.
The update gives renewable-plus-storage sites the same redispatch priority as standalone renewable plants and requires operators to provide real-time telemetry to the system operator. These changes are expected to improve system stability, reward flexible generation, and enhance the competitiveness of storage-integrated clean energy projects.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.