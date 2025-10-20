Spain makes agrivoltaic projects eligible for farm subsidy program

From pv magazine Spain

Spain has amended its national Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) framework to include agrivoltaic systems as eligible for subsidy support, provided agricultural use remains dominant.

The royal decree modifies the 2022 CAP regulations as part of broader updates approved by the European Commission in August. It formally recognizes dual-use land – where solar generation and farming coexist – as eligible for CAP aid for the first time.

The decree states that all cultivated or permanent cropland under solar installations will continue to receive subsidies if agriculture remains the main activity. The government said the measure aims to promote sustainable land use while maintaining food production.

“This measure responds to the need to promote sustainable agricultural and energy production models without compromising agricultural land use,” the text says. “This measure represents a flexibility that will allow more farmers to qualify for aid and offer new opportunities to diversify their income without compromising agricultural land use.”

Technical criteria defining how solar and agricultural operations can coexist will be set later.

Spain’s CAP framework for 2023-27 includes direct payments, eco-regimes rewarding environmental practices, and targeted support for specific sectors such as fruit, wine, and beekeeping, alongside rural development programs for regional economies.