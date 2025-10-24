Opes Solar Mobility starts VIPV module production

From pv magazine Germany
Opes Solar Mobility has opened what it claims is Europe’s first production facility for vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV) in Zwenkau near Leipzig, Germany. The facility, approximately 12,000 square meters, will manufacture flexible photovoltaic modules for commercial and recreational vehicles and is expected to create around 120 jobs.
The modules are designed for various vehicle types, including camper vans, refrigerated trailers, public transport buses, and truck cabs. They supply electrical consumers in both diesel and electric vehicles with solar power to increase range and battery life.
The company reports that initial deliveries will go to more than 15 partners and customers across Europe, Africa, and South America, with additional collaborations planned.
Opes Solar Mobility developed the technology with partners including the Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics (Fraunhofer CSP) and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE).
Production uses Opes Solar Mobility’s patented matrix architecture, in which solar cells are connected in a mesh-like grid. This design reduces yield losses from partial shading caused by roof structures, shade, or dirt, and enhances module resistance to vibration and shocks during driving.
“We are industrializing a new technology that is already generating broad international demand,” says Robert Händel, managing director of Opes Solar Mobility.
According to Martin Heinrich of Fraunhofer ISE, the technical potential for PV modules in commercial vehicles across the European Union is around 70 GW, equivalent to approximately six million trucks and 30 million vans.
“The average savings potential per vehicle is 10% to 15% of CO2 emissions,” said Heinrich.
