Premier Energies buys majority stake in Transcon to enter transformer market

From pv magazine India
Solar manufacturer Premier Energies said its board has approved a Securities Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement to acquire a 51% equity stake in Hyderabad-based Transcon Ind. The company will subscribe to 1,04,082 equity shares at INR 48,069 each, for a total investment of INR 5.003 billion.
Transcon, incorporated in August 2025, is acquiring a transformer manufacturing partnership firm established in 2003. The deal marks Premier Energies’ entry into the power transformer segment, expanding its footprint along the power value chain.
“More than just diversification, it represents a calculated leap toward becoming a full-spectrum energy solutions provider by bridging the gap between generation and transmission,” the company said. “By leveraging the established brand equity, marketing channels, dealer network, and market goodwill of both businesses, the company is well-positioned to rapidly penetrate the market and scale operations efficiently.”
“Furthermore, the acquisition creates strong operational and market synergies with our existing solar module manufacturing business. It enhances our ability to deliver integrated energy solutions and cross-sell products to a broader customer base,” it added.
