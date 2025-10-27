Key takeaways from Perovskite Connect 2025

With the development of perovskites advancing rapidly, it was about time the technology had its own dedicated tradeshow. Perovskite Connect 2025, organised by TechBlick and Perovskite-Info, was the world’s first industry tradeshow for perovskites and took place from Oct. 21-23 in Berlin. It was held in tandem with The Future Of Electronics Reshaped tradeshow, which showcased the latest in additive, printed, sustainable, hybrid and 3D electronics.

Perovskite Connect 2025 featured exhibitors from across the industry alongside two days of keynote sessions and speakers that covered the ongoing work required to take perovskites from pilot projects and efficiency records in laboratories to mass-scale commercial deployments.

Presentations were delivered by both industry leaders and research institutions. Attendees told pv magazine collaboration between both parties is crucial to support the next stage in the evolution of perovskites and several speakers expressed willingness to share testing procedures and research results with one another to help address manufacturing bottlenecks. Among other specific topics on discussion were the durability of perovskites, how to understand and address the causes of device instability and what companies and researchers are doing to address these challenges.

Some leading perovskite companies shared how they are preparing their technology for scalable, gigawatt-level deployments. Among them were Oxford PV, which presented its roadmap through to 2035. Ed Crossland, the company’s CTO, shared plans to take module efficiency from 25% with a 2% annual degradation in 2025 to 30% efficiency by 2030 and 35% by 2035, by which point annual degradation should stand at around 0.5%. He added the modules already deployed in the field are performing better in terms of degradation than their 2023 forecasts.

Elsewhere, China’s leading perovskite cell maker Microquanta, with a 52.2% market share, shared how it is optimizing its laminar air dryer (LAD) design for scalable production. The company is planning to expand its LAD to larger modules over 1 sqm in size as it works towards four-terminal tandem designs with over 30% efficiency.

The event featured over 80 exhibitors across both events. Among the exhibitors in the designated perovskite area were Alpha Precision Systems and Sofab Inks, which recently collaborated on a 30 x 30 cm perovskite solar cell and French research institute IPVF, which is working on a pilot test line of 30 x 60 cmsq perovskite mini-modules, set to go live early next year.

While the number of perovskite exhibitors was relatively small compared to Electronics Reshaped, there was great interest in the perovskite products on display and the discussions taking place. As a result, it is likely the number will be far bigger in the future. Event organisers told pv magazine the second edition of the event is already in the diary, and set to take place on Oct. 20-22, 2026, again in Berlin.

Berlin feels like an appropriate home for the conference, particularly as some of this edition’s discussions focused on the importance of revitalizing Europe’s solar manufacturing activity. Solar expert Gunter Erfurt warned that up to €18 billion ($20.9 billion) in annual economic activity is being lost in Europe due to imported solar modules as he called for balance to be restored across the global solar industry sector by revitalizing Europe and the US’ solar supply chains.

Erfurt was also among the speakers to highlight perovskite manufacturing as an opportunity to strengthen Europe’s solar manufacturing base, although others voiced concerns China’s vast resources means it is on course to reach commercialization faster. If the world’s other major solar markets are to keep up with China as perovskites develop, maintaining the collaborative effort on display during Perovskite Connect will be key.