Algeria proposes reduced customs duty rate on solar panel components

from pv magazine France

The Algerian government's draft finance law (PLF) for 2026 includes several measures favorable to the development of renewable energy, including the reduction of customs duties on solar panel components.

Article 128 of the draft law stipulates imports of products intended for the manufacture of photovoltaic solar panels, including unassembled cells, junction boxes, aluminum frames and solar glass, will benefit from a reduced customs duty rate of 5%.

Meanwhile, under Article 127 of the draft law, electrolyzers intended for the production of hydrogen are being exempt from customs duties.

Think tank Green Energy Cluster Algeria says other draft amendments are intended to stimulate Algeria's renewable energy market. These include Article 126, which stipulates that imports of solar water heaters for domestic use are now subject to a reduced customs duty rate of 15%, compared to the current 30%, as the country works towards equipping more than 100,000 households with solar water heaters by 2035.

Elsewhere, Article 99 states that expenses incurred by companies in connection with investments related to the development of green hydrogen, or for the production and use of renewable energies, are deductible from taxable income. The total amount of these deductions may not exceed 5% of the taxable profit for the financial year in question.

