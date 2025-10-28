Envision launches modular BESS platform based on 750+ Ah cell

From ESS News

China’s Envision Energy has introduced its latest battery energy storage system (BESS) innovation: a comprehensive portfolio of modular configurations under the Gen 8 Scalable Platform, unveiled at its recent Tech Day event in Beijing.

Building on the skid-based modular design of Generation 6, the Gen 8 platform offers on-site flexibility and reduces balance-of-plant (BoP) work. It also advances the energy density improvements of Generation 7’s 5 MWh container by integrating a new 750+ Ah cell.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.