Envision launches modular BESS platform based on 750+ Ah cell

Envision’s Gen 8 battery system uses high-capacity cells in a compact 10-foot modular design, offering configurations from 6 MWh to 12 MWh per unit with potential for larger setups.

Image: Envision Energy

From ESS News

China’s Envision Energy has introduced its latest battery energy storage system (BESS) innovation: a comprehensive portfolio of modular configurations under the Gen 8 Scalable Platform, unveiled at its recent Tech Day event in Beijing.

Building on the skid-based modular design of Generation 6, the Gen 8 platform offers on-site flexibility and reduces balance-of-plant (BoP) work. It also advances the energy density improvements of Generation 7’s 5 MWh container by integrating a new 750+ Ah cell.

