Brazil eyes April 2026 for first battery storage auction

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, meeting with players in the energy storage market, in Jakarta, Indonesia

From ESS News

The auction for reserve capacity, which will include the contracting of battery storage systems (BESS), is expected to take place in April 2026, according to a source who attended bilateral meetings with Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira in Jakarta, Indonesia, and spoke to pv magazine Brasil. A new 20-day public consultation is scheduled for next month to define the bidding rules and unlock the potential of BESS in Brazil.

Earlier this month, Silveira had indicated during an event in Belém, Pará, that the first battery storage auction is expected to have a demand of around 2 GW, which could translate to 8 GWh if contracted with a 4-hour use scenario.

According to the Brazilian Association of Energy Storage Solutions (ABSAE), there are already roughly 18 GW of battery energy storage projects ready for registration in the upcoming auction. The association estimates that contracting 2 GW could mobilize R$10 billion ($1.85 billion) in investments.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.