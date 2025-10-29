Saft to supply 356 MWh battery storage project in Taiwan

French energy storage specialist Saft says it will provide 356 MWh of containerized batteries to a project in Taiwan, raising its total capacity on the island to 630 MWh by 2026.

The Saft battery-making subsidiary of French oil major TotalEnergies has secured a contract to supply 356 MWh of containerized batteries to a Taiwanese energy company.

Saft will supply 108 of its Modular Intensium-Shift (I-Shift) battery containers to a project in Taichung that will begin this year and continue through 2026. The deal marks Saft’s fifth contract award from Foxwell Power, which is owned by electronics manufacturer Foxlink Group.

