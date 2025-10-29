Saft to supply 356 MWh battery storage project in Taiwan

From ESS News

The Saft battery-making subsidiary of French oil major TotalEnergies has secured a contract to supply 356 MWh of containerized batteries to a Taiwanese energy company.

Saft will supply 108 of its Modular Intensium-Shift (I-Shift) battery containers to a project in Taichung that will begin this year and continue through 2026. The deal marks Saft’s fifth contract award from Foxwell Power, which is owned by electronics manufacturer Foxlink Group.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.