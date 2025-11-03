GoodWe debuts PV-driven heat pump water heaters

The Chinese manufacturer said their new residential heat pump water heaters deliver a coefficient of performance of up to 4.2, with a heating capacity ranging from 4.5 kW to 5 kW. The units are available with water tanks in 200 L, 300 L, and 500 L sizes.

The GoodHeat R134a PV-Powered heat pump water heater

Image: GoodHeat

GoodHeat, a unit of Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer GoodWe, has introduced a new line of heat pump water heaters for residential use.

“Our new heat pump water heater was designed to be powered by photovoltaic energy,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It features maximum power point tracking (MPPT) technology to optimize solar energy self-consumption.”

The IPX4-rated units measure 790 mm × 312 mm × 565 mm and use R134a refrigerant with a global warming potential (GWP) of 1,430. They are offered in three models with water tanks of 200 L, 300 L, and 500 L.

The smallest model, the GHWVSHST-200CA1, delivers a heating capacity of 4.5 kW, with a power input of 1 kW, rated current of 5.2 A, and a coefficient of performance (COP) of 4.25. The medium and large models, GHWVSHST-300CA1 and GHWVSHST-500CA1, provide a heating capacity of 5 kW, power input of 1.1 kW, rated current of 5.6 A, and a COP of 4.20.

All three models feature an optimal PV input voltage range of 100–190 V and a maximum input current of 18 A. Noise levels are as low as 52 dB(A), and the water heaters can produce an outlet water temperature of up to 75 C.

“The MPPT function enables a solar conversion rate of up to 99.9%, providing a stable hot water supply around the clock,” the spokesperson added.

 

