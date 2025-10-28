GoodWe unveils 50 kW string inverter for C&I projects in China

Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer GoodWe has released a 50 kW string inverter for small to medium C&I applications. The GW50K-SDT-C30 system features four maximum power point trackers (MPPT), each with two strings.

“With a maximum input current of 20 amps per string, the SDT G3 50 kW inverter is fully compatible with mainstream high-power PV modules,” the company said. “The inverter also supports up to 180% PV oversizing to ensure optimal performance by maximizing energy harvest during low irradiance periods. Its wide input voltage range of 140 volts to 1,000 volts offers system design flexibility to improve overall efficiency.”

The inverter operates at noise levels below 50 decibels even at full load, about 15 to 20 decibels lower than comparable products, the company said. It includes integrated string-level monitoring, Type II surge protection on AC and DC sides, and optional AI-powered AFCI 3.0 technology to detect and mitigate arc faults. The device has an IP66 protection rating.

“Its slim design enables easy installation, significantly reducing labor requirements and costs across the system’s lifecycle,” the company said. “Cost-efficiency is further enhanced by support for aluminum cables to lower system-levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), and by string-level monitoring that allows faster and more precise troubleshooting during O&M.”

The inverter measures 64.6 cm wide, 48.4 cm high, 23 cm deep, and weighs 33 kg. It operates in temperatures from minus 30 C to 60 C and at altitudes up to 4,000 meters. GoodWe said it will also launch a 60 kW string inverter series to give customers more options.