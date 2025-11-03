TSEC unveils typhoon resistant glass-glass solar modules

TSEC launched three bifacial glass-glass modules at the Energy Taiwan trade show, with two modules built to cope with typhoon-level wind loads. The new TSEC Quantum and TSEC Alpha Pro modules have a wind resistance rating of 17 on the Beaufort scale – the highest level – while the Alpha model is rated at level 14.

Alpha Pro is an n-type bifacial module manufactured in Taiwan using Southeast Asian cells, a company representative told pv magazine. Efficiency ratings for the monocrystalline modules vary by panel size, ranging from 21.5% to 23.2% according to TSEC. The range comprises three variants with dimensions 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm, 1,908 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm, and 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm. They are available with power ratings of 420 W to 450 W, 465 W to 500 W, and 560 W to 600 W, respectively.

TSEC has launched the typhoon-resistant module in the wake of Typhoon Danas, which made landfall in Taiwan in July 2025 and damaged more than 135,000 solar panels operated by over 30 businesses. In addition to the high wind load rating, Alpha Pro has corrosion resistance at salt spray grade 8 under IEC 61701:2020 test conditions, and an operating temperature of -40 C to 85 C.

The new Quantum module is available in the same dimensions and power ratings as Alpha Pro, but the module is made in Taiwan using TSEC’s own locally manufactured cells – ensuring compliance with US customs rules for module imports.

The Alpha variant is also manufactured in China for export and comes in four sizes: 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm (420 W to 450 W), 1,908 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm (470 W to 500 W), 2,278 mm x 1,134mm x 30 mm (550 W to 600 W), and 2,465 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm (615 W to 650 W). It is rated to withstand Beaufort scale 14 wind.

Many of the thousands of modules damaged during Typhoon Dana were installed at floating solar plants, and the government in Taiwan is expected to issue new technical guidance in the future.

A TSEC company representative at Energy Taiwan told pv magazine that this is no concern for the manufacturer, as the company has proven its modules are non-toxic. He added that the module range is able to withstand extreme weather conditions in part because “our frame is a little different from competitors.” This includes an anti-corrosive coating for the frame and the module glass.