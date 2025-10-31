The Hydrogen Stream: Germany audit warns of missed H2 goals

Germany's Bundesrechnungshof has assessed the progress and challenges in building a national hydrogen economy, concluding that a “reality check” is needed. “Despite billions in subsidies, the federal government is failing to meet its ambitious targets for ramping up the hydrogen economy. Supply and demand remain well below expectations. This jeopardizes the achievement of climate neutrality by 2045 and the future viability of Germany as an industrial location. And as long as there is no prospect of hydrogen becoming price-competitive, continued government subsidies threaten to put further pressure on federal finances, which are already in disarray, “said Kay Scheller, president of the Bundesrechnungshof.

Pulsenics, a Canadian supplier of electrochemical monitoring technology, and Endua, a Brisbane-based developer of onsite green hydrogen systems, have announced what they call the world's first commercial deployment of AI-enabled spectrum scanning for hydrogen electrolysers. “Together, the two companies will combine their capabilities to predict how hydrogen electrolysers perform under punishing intermittent power conditions”, the two companies said in an emailed press release, adding that the partnership integrates Pulsenics' proprietary hardware with Endua's green hydrogen stacks to deliver real-time performance monitoring under highly variable solar conditions. “This information breakthrough helps hydrogen producers lower costs, extend asset lifetimes, and build confidence in hydrogen as a reliable energy source”.

Hyundai Motor has started constructing its hydrogen PEM fuel cell production plant in Ulsan, South Korea. “The plant represents an investment of KRW 930 billion ($650.6 million) and will produce next-generation hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzers for various mobility applications including passenger vehicles, commercial trucks and buses, construction equipment and marine vessels,” said the South Korean company. Scheduled for completion in 2027, the plant will integrate chemical processing and assembly operations, with an annual production capacity of 30,000 fuel cell units, within a 43,000 square meter facility.

Plug Power has announced the execution of a binding supply agreement with Allied Biofuels FE (ABF) for up to 2 GW of Plug's GenEco PEM electrolyzer systems. “The agreement supports ABF's development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), electro-sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF), and green diesel, with a final investment decision expected in the fourth quarter of 2026,” said Plug Power .

Chile's Colbún has inaugurated the country's first industrial green hydrogen plant at a power generation facility, located within the Nehuenco thermoelectric complex in Quillota, Valparaíso Region. The $1.6 million project uses PV power to produce hydrogen for the cooling system of its generators, replacing gray hydrogen derived from fossil fuels. The facility includes a 100 kW solar array, battery storage, an electrolyzer, and hydrogen storage tanks.

Statkraft has confirmed its plans to streamline operations by selling several assets across different geographies. “In line with the refocused strategy launched in June, Statkraft is reducing the number of countries and technologies, including offshore wind, green hydrogen and biofuels,” said the hydropower company, fully owned by the Norwegian state, in an emailed press release.

Topsoe has signed an offtake agreement to provide its Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell (SOEC) technology for Forestal's Triskelion e-methanol plant in Galicia, Spain. “The SOEC's will be delivered from Topsoe's manufacturing facility in Herning, Denmark, which is nearing the final stage of readiness for industrial-scale production,” said the Danish company, adding that Forestal should take the final investment decision (FID) for the Triskelion project in Q2 2026, with commencement of operations planned for 2028.