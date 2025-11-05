France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.09648/kWh

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the eleventh round of tenders for C&I rooftop solar systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 300.9 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 129 projects at an average final price of €0.09648 ($0.1108)/kWh.

The region with the largest share was Seine-et-Marne, with 24.40 MW, followed by Moselle with 18.68 MW and Bouches-du-Rhône with 17.03 MW.

In the previous tender of the same kind, finalized in June, the allocated capacity was 191 MW and the final average price was €0.0953/kWh.

The ninth tender delivered a capacity of 220 MW and the final average price of €0.0982/kWh.

In the nation's eighth tender, the ministry awarded 253.3 MW of solar capacity to 31 developers at an average final price of €0.09995/kWh, falling short of its planned 300 MW allocation.

In the seventh tender in July 2024, the ministry allocated 179.9 MW at an average price of €0.1016/kWh. The sixth tender in March assigned 362.2 MW at €0.1021/kWh.

